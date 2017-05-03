Looking at Statistics Canada’s five-yearly census statistics is kind of like looking at the candles on your birthday cake. It is no secret we are getting older, but this puts the uncomfortably big numbers in unavoidably bright lights.

The national statistical agency has rolled out its report on age- and sex-related components of the 2016 census, and it confirmed that Canada’s population is rushing headlong into senior citizenship, a function of the huge baby-boomer generation passing the traditional retirement age of 65 in ever-growing numbers. In just five years, the number of 65-plus Canadians swelled by a gaudy 20 per cent.

