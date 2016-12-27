Brian Lee Crowley is the Managing Director of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, an independent non-partisan public policy think tank in Ottawa: www.macdonaldlaurier.ca.

What with Brexit and Trumpism triumphant in the face of almost universal disdain by pollsters and purveyors of elite opinion, you might think this is a particularly tricky end-of-year in which to indulge in prognostication. Not a bit.

Report Typo/Error