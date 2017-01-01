Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Three post-truths about global energy and climate change Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gwyn Morgan

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

One of the unfortunate legacies of 2016 is the frequency of so-called “post-truth” communications. This term has emerged to describe communications in which objective facts are replaced by erroneous assertions aimed at creating emotion-based beliefs. Post-truth communications reached a peak during the U.S. presidential election campaign. But Canadians have also seen an escalation of post-truth communications, particularly in relation to energy. What follows are some of those assertions contrasted with real-world facts.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Why the floor is falling out from under solar companies (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular