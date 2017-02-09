When Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec head Michael Sabia this week sought to defend the pension-fund manager’s plan to build and run a $5.9-billion light-rail transit system in Montreal, he cited the city’s tech sector as the inspiration for his unconventional proposal.

From Hopper, which just clinched $61-million (U.S.) in venture capital for its airfare-prediction app, to the University of Montreal artificial-intelligence lab that’s partnering with Google to create an AI “supercluster” in the city, Mr. Sabia insisted Montreal, “is laying the foundation for its renewal thanks to a new generation of entrepreneurs and researchers who think and act differently.”

