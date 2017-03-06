The major challenge for the federal government in the budget expected this month is to maintain its commitment to progressive social and economic policies in the context of a major shift to the political right in the United States.

In the last election and in the 2015 budget, the Trudeau government promised to champion the middle-class “and those seeking to join it” by fighting growing inequality. It increased the tax rate for very-high-income earners, delivered a modest but equalizing reform of child benefits as well as improved public pensions and promised to focus on job growth through investments in public infrastructure, innovation and skills.

