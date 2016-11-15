Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

TPP is dead, so what is Canada’s Plan B for trade? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Glen Hodgson

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The U.S. election results bring additional uncertainty to an already uncertain economy. The need for growth-oriented Canadian economic policy has not gone away; expanded trade and investment access to other markets is a cornerstone of that strategy. Canada has just signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the European Union. But the future of an even bigger agreement – the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a broad free-trade deal involving 12 Pacific Rim countries – is dead in the United States.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump win puts EU trade in limbo (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog