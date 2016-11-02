Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
A television monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the decision of the Federal Reserve, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. (Richard Drew/AP)
Trump looms over Fed's wait-and-see stance on interest rates

David Parkinson

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Central banks don’t like to talk politics, so it’s no surprise that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stand-pat interest rate decision Wednesday made no mention of the U.S. presidential election. But the shadow of Donald Trump is all over the Fed’s wait-and-see stance on a rate hike.

The Fed’s policy-setting federal open-market committee (FOMC) held the benchmark federal funds rate steady in the 0.25-to-0.5-per-cent range, despite evidence of a steadily improving U.S. economy that the financial markets still expect will trigger a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the FOMC’s next meeting in December. Indeed, the FOMC’s statement acknowledged that “the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has continued to strengthen” – suggesting it has inched closer to that much-anticipated increase.

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

