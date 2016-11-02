Central banks don’t like to talk politics, so it’s no surprise that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stand-pat interest rate decision Wednesday made no mention of the U.S. presidential election. But the shadow of Donald Trump is all over the Fed’s wait-and-see stance on a rate hike.

The Fed’s policy-setting federal open-market committee (FOMC) held the benchmark federal funds rate steady in the 0.25-to-0.5-per-cent range, despite evidence of a steadily improving U.S. economy that the financial markets still expect will trigger a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the FOMC’s next meeting in December. Indeed, the FOMC’s statement acknowledged that “the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has continued to strengthen” – suggesting it has inched closer to that much-anticipated increase.

