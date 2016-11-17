Coal is a dying industry and Donald Trump’s promise to put miners back to work is incredible. He might as well promise to restore the horse as America’s primary mode of transport and create thousands of jobs for blacksmiths.

For more than two decades since the 1980s coal was the fuel of choice in power stations, accounting for more than 50 per cent of generating fuel until 2005. Over the last decade, it has suffered a dramatic collapse and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is forecasting that this year, natural gas will for the first time exceed coal-fired generation, accounting for a third of the power-generation market.

