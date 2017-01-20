Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Trump’s pledge to put America first leaves Canada behind on jobs and trade Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Barrie McKenna

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There is much about Donald Trump that Americans are skeptical about, including his fitness to be President.

Mr. Trump enters the White House with the lowest approval rating of any incoming U.S. president in nearly four decades.

But when it comes to putting America first and bringing jobs back to Middle America, the U.S. people are fully on board with their bullying and erratic President. And they will inevitably hold him to the central “America first” pledge of Friday’s inaugural speech.

'Only America first': Donald Trump's inauguration speech in under four minutes (The Globe and Mail)
Report Typo/Error

Follow Barrie McKenna on Twitter: @barriemckenna

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular