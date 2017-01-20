There is much about Donald Trump that Americans are skeptical about, including his fitness to be President.

Mr. Trump enters the White House with the lowest approval rating of any incoming U.S. president in nearly four decades.

But when it comes to putting America first and bringing jobs back to Middle America, the U.S. people are fully on board with their bullying and erratic President. And they will inevitably hold him to the central “America first” pledge of Friday’s inaugural speech.

'Only America first': Donald Trump's inauguration speech in under four minutes (The Globe and Mail)

