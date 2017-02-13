It was a classic bait and switch.
Justin Trudeau arrived at the White House Monday to meet Donald Trump along with a delegation of prominent Canadian female executives. It was billed as a roundtable discussion about women in the work force. The two countries issued a joint statement, pledging to remove barriers facing women in business, and they announced the creation of the United States-Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. The roundtable idea, apparently pitched to the White House by the Trudeau government, was a natural for both sides.Report Typo/Error
