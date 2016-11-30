Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
David Parkinson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada’s third-quarter gross domestic product report couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bank of Canada, shining some light into some frustratingly foggy corners of the economy just as it begins wrestling with next week’s interest-rate decision. And while the central bank’s confidence was surely lifted by the strong growth numbers, the report crystallizes that there’s one critical economic battle that the country is still losing: How to awaken comatose business investment.

