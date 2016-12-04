Killing your consumers sounds like a very bad idea, but it’s a problem that many great enterprises have learned to live with for centuries.

Merchants of tobacco and alcohol have learned to dance the fine line of legality, dodging the mud hurled by moralists while acknowledging, sotto voce, that there is a bit of an issue with the product. From a political perspective, selling dangerous but popular drugs works and government can enjoy the fiscal high, riding piggyback on the addicts. A shrinking population of consumers (in the case of tobacco) isn’t really a problem because you can raise market share and, what a surprise, governments just love a big bad monopoly that pays lots of taxes.

