Imagine you’re a spider. A scientist plucks you from your web, sticks you on a rocket, shoots you into space and lets you out at the International Space Station. She wants to see if you can spin a web in zero gravity.

What do you do?

If you were human, you’d probably lobby the astronauts to bring you back to Earth. It’s our instinct as humans to return to that which is familiar and comfortable.

