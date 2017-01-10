Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Economic Insight

Delving into the forces that shape our living standards
for Globe Unlimited subscribers

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Whole Foods passes on battered Alberta retail scene Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Albertans have endured some dark days on the economic front the past two years. Now comes another blow: Dreams of paying premium prices for organic kale, vegan cookies and kombucha have been dashed.

Whole Foods Market Inc., the U.S.-based chain of upscale grocery stores, announced this week it has cancelled plans to open locations in Edmonton and Calgary as it expands in Canada.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

Also on The Globe and Mail

Amazon, Forever 21 vying for bankrupt American Apparel (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular