Albertans have endured some dark days on the economic front the past two years. Now comes another blow: Dreams of paying premium prices for organic kale, vegan cookies and kombucha have been dashed.
Whole Foods Market Inc., the U.S.-based chain of upscale grocery stores, announced this week it has cancelled plans to open locations in Edmonton and Calgary as it expands in Canada.Report Typo/Error
