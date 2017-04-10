Salvaging Canada’s historic trading relationship with the United States has become a rare national cause in the age of Donald Trump.

Everyone, it seems, wants in on the act – from chief executives and provincial premiers to ordinary Canadians.

The effort makes for some strange bedfellows. Former Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney was in Ottawa last week briefing Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet on how to deal with the U.S. President.

Report Typo/Error