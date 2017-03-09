As Finance Minister Bill Morneau prepares to table his March 22 budget, the Liberal brain-trust is persuaded that Canadians don’t care enough about deficits to punish any government that runs them. Not even one whose fiscal projections have Ottawa seeing red through mid-century.

“You just have a hard time convincing many people in Canada right now that the government’s balance sheet is of greater concern than their own,” Liberal strategist and pollster David Herle told The Globe and Mail after a Nanos Research poll found that most Canadians see no problem with Ottawa running deficits indefinitely as long as the debt-to-GDP ratio continues to decline.

