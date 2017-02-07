Uh oh. Canada posted another hefty monthly merchandise trade surplus with the United States in December (just as it has for decades, by the way).

This alone is enough to put Canada on Donald Trump’s naughty list, along with the likes of China and Mexico, and a target of a possible border tax.

In Mr. Trump’s world, trade balances are the ultimate marker of economic success. A trade deficit is a loss for the U.S. – of jobs, economic growth and competitiveness.

