The European bond markets are getting the message. The French election is turning into a tight, four-way race – a cliffhanger – and two of the four candidates have no love for the European project.

Twelve days ahead of the first round of the presidential polls, bond investors are getting skittish. The best measure of their sense that political and economic risk is intensifying in France, the euro zone’s second largest economy, is the widening gap, or spread, between benchmark French sovereign bonds and their rock-solid German counterparts.

