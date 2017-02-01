When it comes to railing against the perceived injustices of the global currency market, Stephen Poloz doesn’t have quite the theatrical bombast of Donald Trump. But he may have a more compelling case – and he has become increasingly vocal about it.

At a speaking engagement in Edmonton Tuesday, Mr. Poloz, the Bank of Canada governor, was asked about the Canadian dollar, which has become a currency darling since Mr. Trump’s U.S. presidential election win in November. Since election day, the Canadian dollar is up 5 per cent against the euro, 11 per cent against the Japanese yen, 14.5 per cent against the Mexican peso – despite little improvement in Canada’s economic and interest-rate outlook, the kinds of things that normally underpin a currency’s value.

