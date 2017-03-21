While Canadians are understandably focused on what the election of President Donald Trump means for our bilateral trading relationship and the future of NAFTA, a much bigger issue for the global economy is the pending clash between the United States and China.

Focusing on China’s huge trade surplus with the United States, Mr. Trump and his economic team are talking about a wide range of trade and currency measures aimed at curbing Chinese exports and increasing the domestic share of the huge U.S. market. It is hard to believe that this would not result in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, which would put a serious dent in growth and job creation for countries such as Canada that export to both.

