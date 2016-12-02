Most Canadians are aware of the economic pain bearing down on energy producers. But few would guess the surprising way in which they’re dealing with it: by actually increasing wages and hours.

Employees in Canada’s mining and energy sector still earn the fattest paycheques in the country. Average weekly earnings in September of this year were $2,059 (seasonally adjusted). No other sector is even close, and wages are more than double the national all-sector average of $957. Even more curiously, wages in mining and petroleum are 17 per cent higher than they were five years ago.

