Call it the madwoman theory of trade negotiations. If you deny me, I will press the button and we will both extinguish ourselves in “an act of calamitous self-harm.” That, in short, is the strategy outlined by Theresa May on Tuesday in her speech on the coming Brexit talks with the European Union.

Britain is leaving the EU and the single market, that much is clear, but the Prime Minister says she will demand tariff-free access to the EU, even while remaining free to do trade deals elsewhere with all and sundry. If Brussels demurs, if the European Commission says that trade is not quantum mechanics (you can’t be both in and out of a club at the same time), then Britain will “be free to change the basis of its economic model.”

