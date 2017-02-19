Ottawa is all aquiver with the news that the federal budget will try, yet again, to redesign its $5-billion in programs to encourage innovation. How weary, stale, flat, and unprofitable.

A government policy that “Canadians shall do new things” is a laughable exercise that ends up throwing money at institutions where allegedly innovation might occur, such as universities. In fact, one of the impetuses for reform is that Ottawa now says it understands the glaringly obvious: there are too many programs being offered by too many agencies with too little known about whether any of them actually work.

