For weeks, Canadian energy looked headed for a beating in the Donald Trump era. Now, the positives for the hard-hit industry seem to be piling up.

Before The Donald was sworn in as President, there was angst in downtown Calgary about the potential for Canadian oil and gas to be taxed heavily at the border as part of an anti-trade wave. That could still happen; attempting to apply traditional logic to predicting what this administration will do is a fool’s game.

