Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.8 per cent to $51.0-billion in October, including declines in the primary metal, petroleum and coal product, and machinery industries.

Economists had expected a gain of 0.4 per cent for the month, according to Thomson Reuters.

October’s decline followed two consecutive monthly gains.

Sales fell in 15 of the 21 industries tracked by Statistics Canada, representing 61 per cent of the manufacturing sector.

Durable goods fell 1.1 per cent, while non-durable goods sales dropped 0.4 per cent.

Constant dollar sales fell 1.7 per cent in October, reflecting a lower volume of manufactured goods sold.

