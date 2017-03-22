In his second budget, Finance Minister Bill Morneau laid out a vision of activist government steering the country in a rapidly changing economy – a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump’s prescription of tax cuts and deregulation.

In Mr. Morneau’s budget Wednesday, the Liberal government promised long-term funding for a host of business-related programs in areas such as human resources and skills development; research, development and commercialization of new technology; and green infrastructure.

Report Typo/Error