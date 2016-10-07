Bank of Canada finds “signs of improving business prospects”

More companies plan to invest and add jobs

Inflation pressures and expectations remain muted

More Canadian businesses are preparing to add jobs and invest amid early signs that the resource slump is ending.

There are “some signs of improving business prospects,” the Bank of Canada says in its quarterly business outlook survey, released Friday.

The price of crude closed above $50 (U.S.) a barrel Thursday for the first time in months.

“Firms believe that resource-related activity may be bottoming out following two years of hardships,” according to the report.

“Both investment and employment intentions improved, with cuts tapering off in resource sectors.”

The bank said many resource companies – particularly in oil, gas and mining – “sense” the long slump has hit bottom.

Canada’s economy added more than 67,000 jobs in September, with six out of 10 provinces showing gains, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

Nonetheless, the survey found that while more companies are having trouble finding workers, few are facing significant capacity or inflation pressures.

The survey is based on interviews with executives at 100 companies that broadly represent the makeup of Canada’s business sector. It was conducted between Aug. 18 and Sept. 13.

The business outlook survey is the last major piece of economic data that officials at the central bank look at before its next forecast and rate-setting announcement on Oct. 19. Few economists expect a change in the bank’s key lending rate, which has been fixed at 0.5 per cent since July 2015.

The survey suggests there is “little urgency for the Bank of Canada to ease further in the near-term,” Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes said in a research note.

“The Bank of Canada is on hold, and there’s nothing here to change that,” he said.

The survey said 42 per cent of companies plan to boost spending on machinery and equipment over the next year, versus 24 per cent who expect to spend less. That’s a substantial improvement over the previous survey.

Companies on the Prairies and in the resource sector reported they are “starting to see an end to cuts in investment budgets.”

Investment in Canada’s oil and gas sector has plunged 60 per cent since 2014.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent of respondents said they plan to boost employment over the next year, compared to 16 per cent saying they expect to cut jobs.

“Unlike the stark divergences evident in recent surveys, positive employment intentions are now more widespread across all regions and most sectors,” the bank said. “Nonetheless, positive hiring expectations in the Prairies merely reflect the fact that fewer businesses expect further cuts.”

About a quarter of respondents reported labour shortages, up from the previous survey but still low by historical standards.

The share of companies experiencing capacity pressures – 38 per cent – was up a bit from the previous survey.

Most companies expect relatively little change in either input or output prices.

A separate quarterly survey of loan officers, also released Friday by the central bank, found that overall business lending conditions were “largely unchanged.”

