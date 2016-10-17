Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23
OTTAWA — Reuters

Foreign investment in Canadian securities in August rose to $12.74-billion from $9.10-billion in July, led by acquisition of bonds on the secondary market, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Statscan revised July’s purchases by non-residents from an initial $5.23-billion to reflect the late arrival of data.

Foreigners bought $8.97-billion in Canadian bonds, most of them corporate. They also invested $2.60-billion in stocks and $1.17-billion in corporate paper.

Foreign purchases of Canadian securities from January to August hit a record $108.14-billion, much higher than the $71.66-billion amassed in the first eight months of 2015.

At the same time, Canadians’ net investment in foreign securities plunged to $1.60-billion in August from $4.59-billion in July, as purchases of foreign stocks were offset by sales of bonds and money market paper.

