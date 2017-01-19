Foreign investment in Canadian securities dropped to an 11-month low in November, with non-residents buying a net $7.24-billion worth of bonds, stocks and money market paper, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The purchases were the lowest since the $1.78-billion recorded in December 2015. Investment for the first 11 months of the year hit a record $149.53-billion, well above the $104.24-billion amassed from January to November in 2015.

Foreign investors bought $5.45-billion in stocks, most of it accounted for by purchases on the secondary market. Canadian share prices rose by 2.0 per cent in November.

Non-residents bought $2.93-billion in bonds, down from $6.27-billion in October. They sold $1.13-billion in money market paper after purchasing $7.69-billion the previous month.

Canadians sold $7.87-billion in foreign securities, largely through sales of U.S. instruments. It marked the first divestment since January 2016, when they disposed of $15.46-billion.

Report Typo/Error