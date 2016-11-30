Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A construction worker works on building new homes in Calgary in this file photo. Statscan released its latest report Wednesday on Canada’ economic growth. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)
A construction worker works on building new homes in Calgary in this file photo. Statscan released its latest report Wednesday on Canada’ economic growth. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)

Canadian economy rebounds with fastest growth in two years Add to ...

David Parkinson - ECONOMICS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canada posted its strongest economic growth in more than two years in the third quarter, as a rebound in exports helped the economy bounce back strongly from its second-quarter slump.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that real gross domestic product rose at an annualized rate of 3.5 per cent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, a sharp reversal from the second quarter, when GDP declined at a revised 1.3-per-cent annualized rate amid weak exports and the impact of the Alberta wildfires. It’s the fastest quarter-over-quarter pace since the 2014 second quarter.

The result was also slightly above economists’ average estimate of 3.4 per cent.

More to come

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Parkinson on Twitter: @ParkinsonGlobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Premature' to judge effect of Trump win: Poloz (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog