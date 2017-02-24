Canadian inflation spiked to its highest rate in more than two years in January, as new carbon taxes in Alberta and Ontario fueled a surge in gasoline prices.

Statistics Canada reported that the consumer price index was up 2.1 per cent year-over-year in January, the fastest inflation pace since October, 2014, and up sharply from 1.5 per cent in December. It said gasoline prices were up 20.6 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest increase since September, 2011. The increase reflected the introduction of a carbon tax in Alberta and a cap-and-trade carbon pricing system in Ontario, both of which came into effect on Jan. 1, as well as higher crude oil prices.

Excluding gasoline, January’s inflation rate was 1.5 per cent, up slightly from 1.4 per cent in December.

More to come.

