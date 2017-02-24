Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A fuel pump is seen in a car at a gas station in Toronto. Statscan says Canada’s annual rate of inflation rose to 2.1 per cent in January. (MARK BLINCH/Reuters)
David Parkinson - ECONOMICS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Canadian inflation spiked to its highest rate in more than two years in January, as new carbon taxes in Alberta and Ontario fueled a surge in gasoline prices.

Statistics Canada reported that the consumer price index was up 2.1 per cent year-over-year in January, the fastest inflation pace since October, 2014, and up sharply from 1.5 per cent in December. It said gasoline prices were up 20.6 per cent from a year earlier, the biggest increase since September, 2011. The increase reflected the introduction of a carbon tax in Alberta and a cap-and-trade carbon pricing system in Ontario, both of which came into effect on Jan. 1, as well as higher crude oil prices.

Excluding gasoline, January’s inflation rate was 1.5 per cent, up slightly from 1.4 per cent in December.

