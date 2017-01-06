Canada’s economy blew past expectations and created 54,000 jobs in December, as a surge in full-time work offset declines in part-time positions.

Employers created 81,000 full-time jobs and eliminated 27,000 part-time spots, reversing months of full-time declines and part-time increases.

Over the year, employment increased by 1.2 per cent, the fastest growth since 2012, according to Statistics Canada’s monthly jobs report released on Friday.

But data continued to show the country’s labour market struggling to recover from the oil slump.

The December boost in full-time work was not enough to offset the trend toward part-time work. Over the year, full-time employment was flat, while part-time work increased by 4.5 per cent.

Oil producing Alberta and the other resource-dependent provinces Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador all notched employment declines.

Employment increases in British Columbia helped the country mitigate oil-related losses. But with the federal and provincial governments’ clampdown on the real estate market, B.C.’s economy is expected to lose some of its shine this year.

The jobless rate rose to 6.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent in November.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected a loss of 2,500 jobs.

