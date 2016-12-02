Canada’s economy unexpectedly created 11,000 jobs in November, as an increase in part-time positions offset a loss of full-time work.

This marked the second consecutive month where the creation of part-time work outpaced full-time hours.

The jobless rate eased to 6.8 per cent last month from 7 per cent in October, according to Statistics Canada’s monthly labour report released on Friday.

Among the provinces, Alberta lost 13,000 positions, reversing some of the gains made in the previous few months. The province’s unemployment rate shot up 0.5 percentage points to 9 per cent, its highest level in more than two decades.

Employment in the financial sector increased while jobs vanished in construction, manufacturing and transportation.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected the economy to lose 15,000 positions and the jobless rate to remain at 7 per cent.

Report Typo/Error