When Rick Baker was turning 65, he did not want to retire.

Mr. Baker had worked for more than four decades as a manager and instructor, including as a municipal parks director, sports consultant, golf-and-country club general manager and college and university professor.

“I wanted to keep working,” he says. He had always loved teaching. So he tapped his college connections, quit his full-time job as the chief executive officer of a large Ottawa-based recreation facility and took a part-time position as a professor at Algonquin College.

What are the best professions for working past age 65? (The Globe and Mail)

