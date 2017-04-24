As the planned $35-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank gets closer to reality, the federal Liberals are taking a carrot-and-stick approach to winning support for the concept from provincial and municipal governments who control the country’s key infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rolled into Toronto last week on a charm offensive to back the infrastructure bank, telling the Bloomberg news service the Liberals are committed to “drawing in fresh capital to build new things.” Behind the scenes, Ottawa is pulling together an approach that gives every level of government a reason to tap the infrastructure bank, along with a way to punish those who don’t play along.

