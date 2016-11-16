The run-up in interest rates following Donald Trump’s U.S. election victory is the first hint that global capital may be poised to start fleeing emerging market economies, a top Bank of Canada official says.

“Over the past week, market interest rates and capital flows worldwide have shifted sharply, along with changing perceptions of the direction of the economic policies of the United States,” deputy governor Timothy Lane said in a speech Wednesday in Waterloo, Ont.

Mr. Trump’s win in last week’s U.S. Presidential election has sent yields on U.S. Treasury bills and other bonds higher amid fears that the country could turn more protectionist.

Some of Canada’s major banks, including the Royal Bank of Canada, have already moved this week to raise some key mortgage rates.

Canada’s status as a net importer of foreign capital exposes the domestic economy to the vagaries of global flows, Mr. Lane acknowledged.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to start hiking its key interest rate in the coming month – a move that could also have reverberations in Canada. Mr. Lane pointed out that higher U.S. rates would send the Canadian dollar lower, boost exports and push up some rates here.

But Canada’s central bank insists it has no intention of moving in lockstep with the Fed.

“We are free to adjust our policy interest rate in the context of Canadian economic conditions – an in particular, do not need to move in step with the Federal Reserve,” Mr. Lane said.

Mr. Lane said the Bank of Canada would take the Fed’s moves into account, but won’t feel compelled to match them.

“The Bank of Canada would thus clearly need to take the net effects of the Fed’s move into account, alongside other factors, in making Canadian monetary policy,” he said.

Canada’s central bank has kept its key rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent since two rate cuts in 2015.

