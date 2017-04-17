The administration of Donald Trump should have a keen interest in maintaining NAFTA as it is when it comes to the auto industry, the Bank of Nova Scotia says in a report on the sector.

U.S. auto-industry shipments to Mexico have grown since the North American free-trade agreement came into force in 1994 and employment growth in the sector has outpaced job gains in both manufacturing and the U.S. economy as a whole during the current expansion, the bank says in its monthly Global Auto Report.

