Employees work on a Fiat 500 at a Chrysler plant in Toluca, Mexico. Mexico now represents about one-third of auto parts exported from the United States. (Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg)
Greg Keenan - AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER

The administration of Donald Trump should have a keen interest in maintaining NAFTA as it is when it comes to the auto industry, the Bank of Nova Scotia says in a report on the sector.

U.S. auto-industry shipments to Mexico have grown since the North American free-trade agreement came into force in 1994 and employment growth in the sector has outpaced job gains in both manufacturing and the U.S. economy as a whole during the current expansion, the bank says in its monthly Global Auto Report.

