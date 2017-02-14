Any new barriers to Canada-U.S. trade caused by renegotiating NAFTA will harm American companies as well as Canadian ones, said a study released Tuesday that examines the potential impact of changes to the trade deal.

Policy makers on both sides of the border need to think about supply chains and the close links between companies and markets in such industries as agriculture, food and the auto sector, said a study done by the Ivey Business School at Western University and the Lawrence National Centre for Policy and Management.

