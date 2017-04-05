Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Barrie McKenna

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Ottawa and the provinces are poised to unveil a sweeping new agreement to liberalize interprovincial trade – a deal that for the first time details the many ways governments continue to inhibit the free flow of goods, services and workers in country.

The final text of the Canadian Free Trade Agreement is slated to be released Friday in Toronto – a deal Ottawa says will allow Canadians to buy, sell and work more easily across Canada. It also toughens sanctions if provinces run afoul of the rules – doubling fines for violations to $10-million from $5-million.

Follow Barrie McKenna on Twitter: @barriemckenna

 

