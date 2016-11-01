The federal government is rolling out a series of measures to lure more foreign cash and talent to Canada as it tries to dig the country out of a slow-growth trap.

The strategy, unveiled Tuesday by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, includes making it easier for multinationals and “high growth” businesses to quickly bring in skilled foreign workers.

For qualifying companies, Ottawa said it will establish a two-week “standard” for approving visas and work permits early next year as well as creating a new 30-day-per-year work permit allowing companies to bring in workers for short stints. The permit is intended for inter-company work exchanges, study exchanges and to fill temporary skills needs, according to a finance department background document.

“Companies are telling us their biggest challenge is talent,” Mr. Morneau told reporters in Ottawa.

The plan, however, risks rekindling the same kind of controversy that has swirled around the temporary foreign worker program, which critics complain has sometimes been used by companies to avoid paying Canadians higher wages.

Canadian technology companies, such as Ottawa-based Shopify Inc., have been lobbying Ottawa furiously in recent months to speed up approval times for bringing in top executives and highly skilled workers from other countries. They complain that immigration delays are holding them back.

“We think this will be a game-changer,” said Alexandra Clark, Shopify’s director of policy and government affairs.

She said that currently the company has often had to wait six to nine months to bring in foreign workers, causing them to lose talented people to other companies.

To qualify for the new fast-track visa approval, Canadian companies would have to demonstrate they need specific foreign talent to make investments, transfer knowledge or boost hiring in Canada, the government said. Global companies could also tap the new visa system if they’re making large new investments in Canada, including new or expanded production. Details of the fast-track system are still being worked and will be rolled out next spring.

Under current rules, companies must show that they made every effort to hire Canadians before bringing in a foreigner – a process that tech companies complain is a waste of time when they’re targeting a very small global talent pool.

The government’s skills strategy will help companies attract top talent and international expertise so they can “scale up, create good Canadian jobs and thrive at home,” Mr. Morneau said.

Ottawa is also putting $128-million over five years into a new foreign investment organization by the end of 2017, with a chief executive and a dedicated sales force to attract global investors.

The “Invest in Canada Hub” will be a new organization dedicated to promoting Canada as a good place to invest. The hub would work with the department of Global Affairs, the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service and the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

“We know that we have a compelling case for companies to come here,” Mr. Morneau said. “We have something to tell the world.”

However, Ottawa is putting a relatively modest sum towards the effort – $44-million per year. Canada is competing against countries doing the same thing, with far more resources. A report last month by Mr. Morneau’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth pointed out that tiny Singapore’s foreign investment agency has a staff of 500 and a budget of $400-million a year.

The council estimated that tripling the growth of foreign direct investment to 6 per cent a year from 2 per cent would boost Canada’s gross domestic product by $43-billion.

The government is also raising the threshold to $1-billion from $600-million for a review of foreign investments under the Investment Canada Act in 2017, or two years earlier than planned.

And the government is promising to publish guidelines for investments that trigger a national security review. “Increased transparency will help investors better understand and navigate the review process,” according to the finance department.

