Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A real estate for sale sign is pictured in front of a home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A real estate for sale sign is pictured in front of a home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

The economic dangers of cooling Canada's housing market Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Parkinson and Brent Jang

TORONTO and VANCOUVER — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Soaring house prices have made Canadians wealthy on paper, but what are households giving up in order to make their mortgage payments? As part of our package on the financial squeeze being felt by Canadian homeowners, we profiled six families across the country to see how they are coping.

You don’t have to tell Neil Chrystal about how a booming housing sector can put strains on an economy. He lives it every day, as the Vancouver developer scrambles to keep up with demand and compete for scarce contractors.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: David Parkinson @ParkinsonGlobe, Brent Jang @brentcjang

Also on The Globe and Mail

Vancouver needs to build more homes in order to tackle the affordability issue, B.C. finance minister says (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular