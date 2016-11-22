Canadian retail sales picked up in September as auto purchases climbed for the first time in three months on demand for new cars, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose 0.6 per cent, in line with economists’ expectations, but would have been flat without the increased purchases of cars and parts. August’s figures were revised slightly higher to a gain of 0.1 per cent from an initially reported decline of 0.1 per cent.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers led the way in September, rising 2.4 per cent. Besides the increase in new car sales, Canadians paid more for gasoline.

Economists had been watching September’s retail activity to see if Canadians were starting to spend the child bonuses the government began mailing out in July as part of its effort to bolster the economy.

Sales at clothing stores edged up just 0.2 per cent, while purchases of electronics and appliances rose 0.3 per cent. General merchandise stores fared better, with sales rising 0.4 per cent, recovering from the previous month’s decline.

A new measure showed e-commerce accounted for 2.1 per cent of Canada’s total sales on an unadjusted basis, up from 2.0 per cent in August.

The figure measures internet sales at retailers that have brick and mortar locations and at those that are only online. In the first nine months of the year, the proportion of online purchases ranged from 2.3 per cent in January to 1.9 per cent in July, Statistics Canada said.

Report Typo/Error