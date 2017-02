They are young, educated and most likely to live in Ontario.

That’s the typical profile of Canadian users of shared ride and room services such as Uber and Airbnb, according to Statistics Canada’s first snapshot of the sharing economy.

One in 10 adult Canadians used one of these services in the 12 months to October, 2016, sustaining what has become a $1.3-billion-a-year industry, Statscan reported Tuesday.

