Statistics Canada’s latest data on Canadian employment suggests that the country’s hiring may have been dramatically weaker over the summer than previous numbers had indicated, raising questions about just how well Canada’s labour market has recovered from the economy’s second-quarter slump.

Statscan’s monthly Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (SEPH), which uses employer data to gauge employment levels on private- and public-sector payrolls, reported that the country’s payroll jobs were down 50,400 in August compared with July.

