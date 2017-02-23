Consumer spending growth helped bolster Canada’s economy in 2016, despite sluggish job growth and wage gains – but swelling household debt will limit that spending growth going forward, the Conference Board of Canada said Thursday.

In its annual provincial outlook report, the conference board estimates Canadian retail sales grew 3.8 per cent last year, to $533-billion, but will slow to 2.9-per-cent growth in 2017.

The think tank estimated that Canada’s economy grew only 1.3 per cent in 2016, held back by weak business investment and a trade sector that “failed to find traction” with a lower loonie the past two years.

The conference board expects 2017 real GDP growth of 1.9 per cent, with federal stimulus accounting for 0.3 percentage points of the increase – but low business investment and slow labour-force growth means “we are unlikely to see any acceleration in real GDP growth in 2018.”

The report, written by associate director Marie-Christine Bernard, suggests that tightened mortgage rules will slow Canada’s housing market, particularly in the hotbeds of British Columbia and Ontario.

Housing will have a major impact in one province, Alberta, as fire-damaged Fort McMurray rebuilds more than 2,500 dwellings in the next few years. This, Ms. Bernard writes, could contribute up to 0.4 percentage points of the board’s projected 2.8-per-cent GDP growth for Alberta in 2017. While oil production is expected to rise this year, prices will likely remain low, dragging the province’s projected GDP growth to 1.9 per cent in 2018.

Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to have the worst 2017 of all provincial economies, with real GDP contracting by 1.8 per cent thanks to low business investment, job losses and tax increases.

