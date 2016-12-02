Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Pedestrians pass a homeless man on Bay Street in downtown Toronto on Dec. 16, 2013. (Peter Power/The Globe and Mail)

Pedestrians pass a homeless man on Bay Street in downtown Toronto on Dec. 16, 2013.

(Peter Power/The Globe and Mail)

The disproportion of wealth Add to ...

CARRIE COCKBURN

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There is a great disproportion of wealth with a few holding most of the net worth (estimated for 2016).

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular