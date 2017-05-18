Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A truck heads towards the United States at the Lacolle border crossing in Lacolle, Que., in this file photo. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will send the long-delayed formal notice to Congress that the administration plans to reopen NAFTA on Thursday, a Washington trade publication says. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
A truck heads towards the United States at the Lacolle border crossing in Lacolle, Que., in this file photo. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will send the long-delayed formal notice to Congress that the administration plans to reopen NAFTA on Thursday, a Washington trade publication says. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)

Trump said set to trigger NAFTA countdown Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Adrian Morrow

WASHINGTON — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

President Donald Trump’s administration is set to trigger the 90-day countdown to the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement, Inside U.S. Trade, a Washington trade publication, is reporting.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will send the long-delayed formal notice to Congress that the administration plans to reopen NAFTA on Thursday, the publication said. After this, the administration must wait 90 days before starting formal talks with Canada and Mexico, meaning negotiations could start in earnest by mid-August.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Adrian Morrow on Twitter: @adrianmorrow

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau says he helped Trump decide not to cancel NAFTA (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular