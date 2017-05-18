President Donald Trump’s administration is set to trigger the 90-day countdown to the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement, Inside U.S. Trade, a Washington trade publication, is reporting.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will send the long-delayed formal notice to Congress that the administration plans to reopen NAFTA on Thursday, the publication said. After this, the administration must wait 90 days before starting formal talks with Canada and Mexico, meaning negotiations could start in earnest by mid-August.

