President Donald Trump’s administration is set to trigger the 90-day countdown to the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement, according to U.S. media reports – setting the stage for talks to begin in earnest in mid-August.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will send the long-delayed formal notice to Congress that the administration plans to reopen NAFTA on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. After this, the administration must wait 90 days before starting formal talks with Canada and Mexico.

Report Typo/Error