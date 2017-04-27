U.S. President Donald Trump says a deal with Canada and Mexico to overhaul the North American free-trade agreement is “very possible,” but warned he would still “terminate” NAFTA if he couldn’t reach a deal.

Mr. Trump tried on Thursday to put a brave face on his abrupt climb-down the previous day from triggering the process of pulling the U.S. out of NAFTA. The President had reportedly been considering an executive order to start withdrawing from NAFTA. But he backed down after emergency telephone calls late Wednesday from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

